Dortmund make Can signing permanent until 2024 after end of loan

Germany defender Emre Can will become a permanent Borussia Dortmund player until 2024 after the end of his loan signing from Juventus until summer.

The Bundesliga club Dortmund said on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain that they have reached an according agreement with the Serie A winners Juve.

"The 26-year-old's loan deal ends in June. As of 1 July, a valid contract between Borussia Dortmund and Can will enter into force and run until 30 June 2024," Dortmund said.

No details were given but the full transfer will reportedly cost Dortmund 25 million euros (27.1 million dollars).

Can, who has also played at Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool, came to Dortmund last month to bolster their vulnerable defence.






