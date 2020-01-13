JUVES DEMIRAL TO HAVE SURGERY AFTER KNEE LIGAMENT INJURY

Juventus defender Merih Demiral will have to be operated on his left knee following ligament damage suffered during a Serie A game, the Italian league leaders said Monday.

The Turkish international hurt himself as he landed after a header during the Bianconeri's 2-1 win at Roma late Sunday. He attempted to continue the game but exited on 19 minutes, after having scored a third-minute opener.



"The diagnostic tests carried out at J Medical this morning revealed injury to the anterior cruciate ligament along with associated injury to the meniscus," the club wrote on its website. "Surgical intervention will be required in the coming days."

Demiral, 21, is playing his first season in Turin, where he arrived from Sassuolo in July on a deal worth 18 million euros (20 million dollars). He signed with the Italian champions until 2024.

His goal at Rome's Stadio Olimpico was the first from five league appearances this season. He has 12 with the Turkish national team that will play the Euro 2020 opening game against Italy in Rome on June 12.





