TURKISH WOMENS VOLLEYBALL TEAM QUALIFY FOR 2020 OLYMPICS

Turkish women's volleyball team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 3-0 in CEV European qualification final on Sunday.

Turkey defeated their opponents with 25 - 17, 25 - 19 and 25 - 22 sets in the final game in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Turkey's outside spiker Hande Baladin was the top scorer with 18 points at Omnisport Apeldoorn.

Italy, Russia and Serbia had already secured their participation in the 2020 Olympics.

With this win, Turkish women's volleyball team booked their ticket to the Olympic Games for the second time. Turkey also took place in the 2012 London Summer Olympics.