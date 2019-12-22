Turkish Super League leaders Sivasspor held at Gençlerbirliği

Demir Grup Sivasspor grabbed a point with an extra-time goal to draw 2-2 with Gençlerbirliği in Sunday's match to ensure to end 2019 at the top of the table in Turkish Super League.

In a Week 16 match on Sunday at home in Turkish capital Ankara, Gençlerbirliği scored in the 56th minute by Bogdan Stancu and in the 58th minute by Floyd Ayite while Sivasspor's goals came by Arouna Kone in the 24th minute and Mustapha Yatabare's fantastic bicycle kick in injury time.

This season, an underdog team tops the division, which is a rare occasion for the Super Lig.

The club from central Anatolia, Demir Grup Sivasspor are now on top of the league with 34 points.

The leader Sivasspor increased the gap with the defending champs to 10 points.

Reigning champs Galatasaray fell away in the title race of the Turkish football league after losing against Göztepe on Saturday. Following this result, Galatasaray remained in the sixth spot with 24 points.

Here are the results in the Game-Week 16 so far:

Antalyaspor - Ankaragücü: 2-2

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Ç. Rizespor: 0-2

Kasımpaşa - Gaziantep FK: 3-4

Göztepe - Galatasaray: 2-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Gençlerbirliği: 2-2



