Iraq reports new coronavirus death, takes toll to 10

A civil defense worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, inside the Artists Syndicate in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo)

Iraq's health authorities confirmed a new death from coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total fatalities in the country to 10.

In a statement, the health directorate in the southern Wasit province said an elderly man died of the virus and his wife had also tested positive for the virus in the town of Sheikh Saad after their recent trip to Iran.

The wife has been hospitalized for medical attention, the directorate said, without giving any more details.

Wasit police said the town has been locked down following the new death from the disease.

The new fatality brings to 10 the number of Iraqis who have died from the virus in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

On Feb. 24, Iraq reported its first coronavirus case, and on March 4 its first death from the virus.

Last week, Baghdad shut down schools and universities for 10 days and banned travel to virus-hit states.

After emerging in Wuhan, China, in December, the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 129 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now over 5,400, with more than 142,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a "pandemic".