7 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate into the area of Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkey's anti-terror offensive in northern Syria, from the city of Manbij, the ministry said on Twitter.

It was found that the terrorists neutralized -- including a senior terrorist -- were from the Qandil region of northern Iraq, the statement added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





