First batch of nominees for 2020 Oscars announced

The nominees for the Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.

Issa Rae and John Cho announced nominees in 24 categories that honor the best achievements in films released in 2019.

The nominees for best picture are: "Ford v. Ferrari"; "The Irishman"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Joker"; "Little Women"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Parasite."

The nominees for best actor are: Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"; Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker."

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"; Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"; Florence Pugh, "Little Women"; Margot Robbie, "Bombshell."

The nominees for best international film are: "Corpus Christi," Poland; "Honeyland," North Macdeonia; "Les Miserables," France; "Pain and Glory," Spain; "Parasite," South Korea.

The nominees for documentary feature are: "American Factory"; "The Cave"; "The Edge of Democracy"; "For Sama"; "Honeyland."

The nominees for best animated feature film: "How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World"; "Toy Story 4"; "I Lost My Body"; "Klaus"; "Missing Link."

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes,"; Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"; Al Pacino, "The Irishman".

The nominees for best original score are: "Joker"; "Little Women"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The nominees for best visual effects: "Avengers: Endgame"; "The Irishman"; "The Lion King"; "1917"; "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The nominees for costume design are: "The Irishman;" "Jojo Rabbit;" "Joker;" "Little Women;" "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

This year's nominees will bring plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. ABC will again broadcast the show, viewership for which last year rose 12% to 29.6 million.







