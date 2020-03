Deadline soon for Turkish citizens in Europe to return

who are in the nineAnkara recently suspended air travel with have until 5 p.m. local time on Monday to apply to come home, according to Turkey's Foreign Ministry.In a tweet, Deputy Foreign Ministersaid citizens who went to the nineon tourist or student visas are eligible to return to Turkey.He said the citizens will be quarantined for 14 days after their return.Suspension of air travel from nine European countries -Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, and the Netherlands-was among a host of measures implemented by Ankara to stem theFlights from these countries were suspended on March 14 till at least until April 17.On March 13, the(WHO) declared Europe the new epicenter of the, as transmission rates on the continent soared higher than China, where the virus first emerged.Turkey, which had 18 confirmedas of Monday, earlier stopped flights from China, Iran, Iraq, Italy, and South Korea.Other measures include temporarily closing schools and universities, halting public events and activities, postponing foreign visits, and barring spectators at sports events.Since the first cases were reported in China last December, the virus has now spread to 146 countries and territories, according to the WHO.WHO data shows thefrom COVID-19 was nearly 6,500 by Monday evening, with more than 164,000 cases confirmed worldwide.However, a vast majority of infected people have recovered. At a briefing on March 3, WHO headalso pointed out that the mortality rate from the virus was around 3.4%.