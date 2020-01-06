US ATTACK ON IRAN RAISED RISKS: MOODYS

Last week's deadly U.S. attack on Iranian military officials significantly worsened geopolitical risks, U.S.-based credit-rating agency Moody's warned on Monday.

The U.S. killed killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, senior commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi force Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other Irani and Iraqi officials in an airstrike last Friday.

"The events mark a significant escalation of tensions between the US and Iran and their respective allies," Moody's stressed in a press release.

While the agency said it expects the two countries will avoid a military conflict, it also said that a conflict would affect trade and hydrocarbon production in almost the entire region.

"A lasting conflict would have wide-ranging implications through broad economic and financial shocks that significantly worsen operating and financing conditions," it underlined.

It added: "A protracted conflict would potentially have global repercussions, in particular through its effect on oil prices."



