Türkiye, Greece have significant potential for cooperation in all areas: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that Türkiye and Greece have significant potential for cooperation in all areas, stressing Ankara's efforts to advance the positive agenda between the two countries.

Erdogan met with his Greek counterpart Konstantinos Tasoulas at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdogan emphasized the importance of addressing minority issues, which are part of the two countries' shared heritage, primarily from a humanitarian perspective.

He said Türkiye wanted Greece to reciprocate its constructive approach to minority issues, adding that such an attitude would contribute to the positive course of bilateral relations.

Erdogan also stressed that Türkiye had no hesitation about making the Aegean a sea of peace, saying the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean should become regions of stability and prosperity, according to the directorate.

The closed-door meeting lasted approximately 35 minutes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Chief Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic also attended the meeting.



