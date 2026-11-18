France is not a "co-belligerent" in the Russia-Ukraine war and has no intention of becoming one, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, rejecting Russian claims that the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine amounts to direct participation in the conflict.

"We are obviously not co-belligerents in Ukraine. We have no intention of becoming one," Barrot said in an interview with France 5 television.

His remarks came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine amounted to direct involvement in the war, adding that Moscow had conveyed its concerns to Paris.

Barrot said France continued to support the Ukrainian army by sending a limited number of trainers and equipment maintenance personnel to the country.

He stressed that their activities took place far from the front line and did not amount to direct military involvement.

French Deputy Minister for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo also rejected the Russian claim, describing it as "absurd" during a parliamentary session.

Rufo said French personnel were in Ukraine for specific training tasks and equipment maintenance, adding that their presence did not constitute armed intervention or direct participation in the conflict.





