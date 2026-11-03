Philippines' Mayon Volcano spews massive ash cloud amid heightened eruption alert

The Philippines' Mayon Volcano spewed a massive ash cloud Tuesday, raising concerns over further volcanic activity in the country's southeastern Albay province.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 13 volcanic earthquakes and one rockfall signal over the previous 24 hours, according to its latest bulletin.

The agency also reported minor Strombolian activity, characterized by intermittent explosions that eject lava fragments and gases, and a plume rising 100 meters (328 feet) above the crater and drifting southwest.

Sulfur dioxide emissions reached 1,751 tons per day Monday.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 3, with entry prohibited within its 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) permanent danger zone. Aircraft have also been warned against flying nearby.

Authorities cautioned residents about possible ashfall, lava flows and rockfalls.

On Friday, PHIVOLCS raised the alert to Level 3 following a moderately explosive eruption that sent a dense ash plume 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) above the summit, prompting evacuation warnings for nearby communities.

Located in Albay province in the Bicol region of southern Luzon, Mayon is among the Philippines' most active volcanoes.





