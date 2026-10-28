Dozens killed in high-speed train crash in central Spain

Dozens of people were killed Wednesday when two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, Spanish daily El Pais reported, citing government sources who warned that the death toll could rise.

Preliminary information from the Transport Ministry suggested a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of a stationary Iryo train. Two carriages derailed and fell down an embankment, according to emergency services.

Government sources told El Pais that they feared the disaster could be "worse than Adamuz," referring to a January high-speed rail crash in southern Spain that killed 46 people.

Wednesday's crash occurred near the Urda station in the Toledo province at around 8.54 am local time (0754GMT).

Rail infrastructure operator Adif said both trains involved were serving the Madrid-Seville route. Services linking Madrid, Ciudad Real, and Andalusia were suspended.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and medical helicopters, were deployed to the scene. The Castilla-La Mancha regional government activated its emergency response plan.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez canceled his scheduled engagements to monitor the emergency; regional President Emiliano Garcia-Page said he was heading to the crash site, and various political parties canceled campaign events scheduled for Wednesday.

The cause remained under investigation, and the number of injured was not immediately confirmed.



