US sanctions 17 vessels linked to Iran’s ‘shadow fleet’

The US Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on 17 vessels linked to Iran's "shadow fleet," stepping up pressure on Tehran's petroleum exports.

The department said the vessels had transported millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products to South and East Asian markets.

The sanctions also targeted companies involved in the shipping network.

"No enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury's authorities," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Among the vessels targeted was the Vanuatu-flagged Tina 5, which Treasury said had transported more than 1.5 million barrels of Iranian crude oil in August.

The Comoros-flagged Sogl transported over 2 million barrels of Iranian propane and butane since September 2025, while the Cameroon-flagged Shenzen carried more than 3.5 million barrels of crude since November 2025, according to the department.

The action is part of Operation Economic Outcast, launched on Aug. 24 to restrict Iran's access to international financial and commercial networks.

The campaign expanded sanctions exposure across several sectors, including shipping, aviation, technology, gold and digital assets. Treasury warned that entities facilitating sanctions evasion for Iran risk exclusion from the US financial system.

Separately, the department removed Hakuna Matata and Pinochio from its sanctions list after the vessels left the shadow fleet and were sold to operators not subject to sanctions.





