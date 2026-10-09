4 Indian paramilitary personnel injured in 'accidental' blast

Four personnel of India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an "accidental" blast inside a camp in the central Chhattisgarh state, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening during a routine demolition exercise at a CRPF camp in the state's Sukma district, senior police official Mayank Gurjar told reporters.

Gurjar said the personnel were injured in the explosion involving an "unserviceable grenade and expired ammunition."

He said all four personnel were out of danger, and were receiving medical treatment at a hospital.





