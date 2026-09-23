Turkish first lady highlights issues concerning humanity in New York engagements

Turkish first lady and chair of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste Emine Erdogan said Wednesday that she concluded a busy agenda in New York covering issues that concern humanity.

Emine Erdogan also shared a video highlighting the events she attended on her second day in New York during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"On our second day in New York, we concluded a busy agenda covering issues that concern humanity today, as well as topics that will shape the future of our world," Erdogan said in a post on social media.

The video included footage from President Erdogan's address to the 81st UN General Assembly, as well as Emine Erdogan's participation in the International Energy Agency (IEA) High-Level Energy Transition Dialogue at UN headquarters.