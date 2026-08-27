Russia says serviceman killed in St. Petersburg ‘car fire’

Russia said Thursday that a serviceman was killed and his wife injured in a "car fire" in St. Petersburg.

Investigators did not specify the military unit of the deceased serviceman but said his wife was receiving medical care.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the incident which occurred in the Pushkinsky district, the Investigative Committee said.

"Currently, investigators and forensic experts, together with operational services, are examining the scene," it said in a statement.

The local Fontanka newspaper reported that a lieutenant colonel from a Russian air defense unit was killed in a vehicle explosion. However, this information has yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of assassination attempts against a number of top Russian military officials amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Kyiv has claimed responsibility in some instances, while denying involvement in others.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident yet.





