RUSSIAS KAMCHATKA REGION TO BE WITHOUT INTERNET FOR 4 DAYS

Russia's Kamchatka region to be without internet for 4 days

Residents of Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka region will be without mobile and home internet for up to four days starting overnight Aug. 11-12, the regional authorities announced on Monday.

According to the regional administration, the region will go offline due to repairs and reinforcement work on an underwater fiber-optic communications line.

The Kamchatka regional government announced that the outage will affect mobile and home internet, messaging apps, social networks, and other online services.

Voice mobile calls, text messages, and emergency services will continue to function.

Authorities also stated that hospitals, gas stations, major stores, multifunctional public service centers, banks, and ATMs would remain operational.

Major retail chains are expected to continue to accept cashless payments.

The repair work aims to strengthen the fiber-optic line near Cape Levashov. If conditions are favorable, the work could take up to four days.

Officials have advised residents to withdraw cash in advance, pay essential bills, download offline maps and save taxi numbers before the internet shutdown begins.

Kamchatka is a 1,250-kilometer-long (777-mile) peninsula in Russia's Far East, covering about 270,000 square kilometers (100,000 square miles).

Its remote location and limited transport links make reliable communications infrastructure particularly important for the region.



