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News World Iran's army claims drone attacks on US bases in Kuwait

Iran's army claims drone attacks on US bases in Kuwait

Iran’s military said Sunday it launched large-scale drone attacks on two US military sites in Kuwait, including Camp Al Adiri and Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 19,2026 10:35 AM
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IRANS ARMY CLAIMS DRONE ATTACKS ON US BASES IN KUWAIT

The Iranian army claimed on Sunday that it launched large-scale drone attacks on two US military installations in Kuwait.

According to a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, the military said it struck an ammunition depot at Camp Al Adiri, as well as Patriot missile systems and air-defense radar installations at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

For nearly a week, the US has carried out successive waves of strikes on sites inside Iran, while Tehran has responded by attacking facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries, including Kuwait.

The escalation between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June aimed at ending the war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.