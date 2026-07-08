Merz promises more support for Ukraine after overnight strikes on Kiev

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reiterated his support for Ukraine, after Russia launched a series of overnight ballistic missile attacks on the capital Kiev.



"We will continue to help Ukraine," Merz said on Wednesday, as he arrived at Ankara's presidential palace for a second day of talks with NATO leaders.



"We have, after all, launched a joint European initiative for the next two years, 2026 and 2027, to provide Ukraine with a further €70 billion in each year," he said, alluding to a support pledge expected to be formally adopted by leaders later on Wednesday.



"It is now entirely up to Russia to end this war," Merz said.



"To that end, we will once again do everything in our power today to achieve this, and send a clear message to Moscow: Russia has no chance of winning this war. They will not achieve their aims of the war," he stressed.



"The sooner we bring this war to an end, the better it will be for Europe, the better it will be for Russia and the better it will be for world peace."



