Greece might send naval units for mine-clearing, patrols in Strait of Hormuz

Greece might send naval units for mine-clearing and policing operations in the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported on Wednesday.

Greece is expected to contribute a MEKO-class frigate, which is already participating in the European Union's Operation Aspides in the Red Sea region, along with a general support ship, likely the support vessel Prometheus, the daily Kathimerini reported.

According to the daily, three main scenarios are currently under consideration for the operation.

First, with Iran's tolerance, the mission could last six months. Secondly, the operation could extend to one year if autonomous groups operating independently of Tehran remain active in the region.

The third scenario includes a collapse of the agreement between Tehran and Washington, which can lead to further postponements or even the termination of the mission.

Accordingly, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias is scheduled to travel directly from the US on Thursday for the NATO summit, where the policing and mine-clearing of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be discussed, the daily reported.



