Jordanians optimistic national team can reach World Cup summit

The qualification of Jordan's national football team for the FIFA World Cup for the first time has sparked ambitions far beyond mere participation, with many Jordanians expressing confidence that the team can make a deep run in the tournament.

The World Cup will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with Jordan drawn in Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria and Austria.

In interviews conducted by Anadolu in the Jordanian capital, citizens voiced optimism that the team can achieve unprecedented success on the global stage.

"When I see Jordan's flag flying among the flags of nations around the world, it fills me with pride to be Jordanian," said taxi driver Ahmad Al-Khalayleh. "Jordan is strong everywhere and will always remain at the forefront, and its flag will continue to fly high, God willing."

Al-Khalayleh said the national team had faced unfair treatment in previous tournaments but was ready to meet expectations.

"I promise you that Jordan will leave a distinctive mark in its opening match against Austria, and the players will compete with one spirit and one heart," he said.

Wadie Al-Qaisi, a young supporter, said he hoped the tournament would showcase Jordan's growing football stature.

"We want the entire world to recognize Jordan's value and the strength of its national team, and how capable it is of breaking records and achieving the ambitions of the Jordanian people," he said. "We hope to reach the highest levels at the World Cup."

Another fan, Aboud Al-Deek, said Jordanians were celebrating a historic achievement.

"We are very optimistic about the national team players reaching this advanced stage and qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time," he said. "The entire Jordanian people are happy about this achievement, and we look forward to seeing an outstanding and impressive performance."

Haitham Al-Dajaah said the team's success should encourage greater investment in youth football development.

"As fans and members of the sporting community, we hope to see greater attention given to youth and junior development programs so that we can compete in the advanced stages of future World Cups," he said. "With ambition, determination and perseverance, we will be a formidable force at the World Cup, God willing."

Young supporter Hamza Salah expressed the highest hopes of all.

"There is a sense of optimism that the national team will advance to the later stages, such as the quarterfinals or semifinals, and even win the trophy, God willing," he said. "Jordan is capable of achieving that."