Iran seizes assets belonging to critics

Iran's judiciary has seized more than 200 assets belonging to critics and opponents of the government, the country's judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, calling those whose property was seized "traitors."



Property and assets were being systematically confiscated from "traitors to the fatherland," judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir



Dozens of people have been executed in Iran since the start of the war. Since Iran was attacked by the United States and Israel at the end of February, residents of Iran's major cities have also reported increasing repression.



This includes an increase in vehicle checks by the security services in cities. Many Iranians are concerned about the freezing of critics' bank accounts.



The Iranian government justifies its measures as part of the fight against those it suspects of being spies and traitors.



Critics also accuse the Iranian leadership of seeking to use seized assets to boost its finances.