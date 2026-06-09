Iran reports three killed following Israeli attacks

Iran has reported three deaths following a flare-up in hostilities with Israel earlier this week.



The two air defence soldiers were killed on Monday by Israeli fire, according to a statement released by the Iranian news agency Tasnim on Tuesday. No details were initially given regarding their location.



The news agencies Fars and Mehr later reported a further fatality. According to these reports, a worker in the capital Tehran was killed in the Israeli attacks.



Iran's emergency services had previously reported more than a dozen people were injured after Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Monday in response to Iranian strikes on Sunday.



On Sunday, Iran's armed forces fired missiles at Israel for the first time in two months despite a ceasefire agreed with the US. In response, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Iran.



Both countries announced later on Monday that they would halt the hostilities again for now.



