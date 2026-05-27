Nearly one-third of asylum seekers in Belgium wait over 2 years for decision

Nearly one in three asylum seekers in Belgium is currently waiting more than two years for a decision on their application, local media reported Wednesday, citing new figures that highlight mounting delays in the country's asylum system.

According to Dutch-language daily Het Nieuwsblad, asylum seekers wait an average of more than 17 months (533 days) before receiving a ruling on their cases.

Preliminary data covering the first three months of this year showed that 30% of applicants who received decisions had waited for at least two years.

The figures point to a broader trend of increasingly prolonged asylum procedures. In 2024, the average processing time stood at 430 days.

Matti Vandemaele of the Flemish Green Party said the delays were linked to staff shortages at the Immigration Office, responsible for the initial screening of applications, and the Commissioner-General for Refugees and Stateless Persons, which issues final decisions.

Both agencies have said staffing shortages have since been addressed, though significant backlogs remain.

Tens of thousands of files were still pending across the two institutions in January.

Responding to the reports, Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said the government is investing in asylum services to accelerate procedures, reduce reception times, and deliver long-term structural savings.

Under the European Migration Pact, set to enter into force on June 12, asylum procedures should, in principle, be completed within six months.