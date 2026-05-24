PAKISTAN WELCOMES TRUMPS EXTRAORDINARY EFFORTS TO REACH PEACE WITH IRAN: PREMIER

Pakistan early Sunday welcomed President Donald Trump's "extraordinary efforts" to pursue peace, following a call with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Pakistan.

"I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan," said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Sharif said the discussion provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on how to move the process forward and achieve lasting peace in the region.

He also said Pakistan would continue its peace efforts "with utmost sincerity" and expressed hope that it could host the next round of talks very soon.