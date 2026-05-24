‘Dozens’ of gunshots reported near White House

Numerous gunshots were heard outside the White House on Saturday, with the media instructed to take shelter indoors.

The Secret Service confirmed on US social media platform X that the shots were fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and that it was "working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground."

FBI Director Kash Patel posted that officials were "on the scene" and supporting the Secret Service's response to the shots fired "near White House grounds."

CNN reported that "dozens" of shots had rung out near the premises, while multiple reporters from various outlets who were onsite said they heard between 20 and 30.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly in the White House.

Anadolu has reached out to the US Secret Service for details.

DC News Now anchor Chris Flanagan said on X that the White House had been placed under lockdown.