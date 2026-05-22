Iran-US talks continue with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian media reports

Exchanges of messages between Iran and the US through Pakistan's mediation remain ongoing as efforts continue to reach a framework agreement, with some differences yet to be settled, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported late Thursday.

According to ISNA, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who traveled to Tehran for a second time this week, delivered a message from the US side to Iranian officials.

The agency said Naqvi held meetings with several Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

ISNA also said Naqvi would remain in Tehran on Friday to continue consultations and hold additional meetings with Iranian officials.

Under a 14-point Iranian proposal previously reported by Anadolu, Tehran seeks separate negotiations on its nuclear program, including enriched uranium issues, within 30 days after a permanent ceasefire is reached.

Washington, however, wants the nuclear issue to be "discussed and resolved" before any permanent ceasefire agreement.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.





