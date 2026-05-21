EasyJet blames fall in summer bookings on Middle East war

EasyJet on Thursday said bookings for summer flights are lower than the same point last year because of uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East.



The airline said it has sold 58% of its seats for the six months to the end of September, down two percentage points from a year ago.



But short-notice bookings in the month of departure are up year-on-year.



The group reported a half-year pre-tax loss of £552 million ($741 million), which is in line with the range it gave in a trading update in April.



That is compared with a loss of £401 million a year ago.



EasyJet warned that its finances up to the end of September will be impacted by the war, which is causing higher fuel costs and "near-term uncertainty around customer demand."



EasyJet said last month the conflict cost it about £25 million in higher jet fuel prices in March.



Oil prices – which have a significant effect on the cost of jet fuel – soared in response to Iran's stranglehold on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.



There have been fears that some flights from the UK could be cancelled because of fuel shortages.



But easyJet chief executive Kenton Jarvis said the airline is "not seeing any disruption to fuel supply" as he urged people to "book with confidence."



He went on: "Despite conflict in the Middle East creating near-term uncertainty, easyJet is well placed to manage the current environment, supported by one of the strongest investment-grade balance sheets in European aviation."



