Putin proposes May 9 ceasefire in Ukraine during phone call with Trump: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke over the phone with his US counterpart Donald Trump and proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 9, which Moscow marked as Victory Day in World War II, a Russian presidential aide said.

The phone call took place on the initiative of the Russian side, Russian Presidential Aide for Foreign Affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

According to him, Putin proposed declaring a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 9, Victory Day in World War II, and Trump endorsed the idea.

"Vladimir Putin informed his American counterpart of his readiness to declare a truce for the period of Victory Day celebrations," Ushakov said.

The previous publicly confirmed phone call between the Russian and US presidents took place on March 9.

The call reportedly lasted nearly an hour and was initiated by the American side at the time. The conversation primarily focused on discussing the escalating conflict around Iran and also touched upon the situation regarding the trilateral negotiations for a Ukraine settlement.