Ukrainian president urges cuts to Russia oil exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called for decreasing Russian oil exports, saying continued easing of sanctions against Moscow "fuels the Russian leadership's illusion that they can continue the war."

Zelenskyy said that over 110 tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" are currently at sea.

"On board are over 12 million tons of Russian oil, which, due to the easing of sanctions, can once again be sold without consequences. That is $10 billion-a resource that is directly converted into new strikes against Ukraine," he said on US social media company X, adding that "every dollar paid for Russian oil is money for the war."

"That is why it is important that Russian tankers are stopped, not allowed to deliver oil to ports," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Russia launched over 2,360 attack drones, more than 1,320 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 60 missiles of various types over the last week.



