Luxembourg calls for stronger European self-reliance amid global tensions

Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on Sunday called for stronger European strategic autonomy and closer consultation among allies, saying recent geopolitical crises exposed the continent's continued dependence on external partners.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye's southern province of Antalya, Bettel said the European Union must reduce reliance on outside powers while maintaining international partnerships.

"If we check, the European Union has been dependent on a lot of things: Russian gas, security from the United States, and even masks during the COVID period from China," he said. "It is important that Europe learns that it is important to have partnerships, but it is terrible if you are dependent on someone."

He added that Europe needed "more autonomy, in economy, in industry … but also in security," and described comments made by US Vice President JD Vance in Munich as "a bit of a wake-up call."

"We were always thinking it was granted that the Americans would be the defenders of Europe because of NATO," Bettel said.

"It continues to be that way, but it is also important that we are not dependent, so we could be ready to defend ourselves, be stronger with partners, but also ready for the moment we might not have them."

Bettel emphasized that strategic autonomy does not mean isolation from allies, but rather the ability to act independently when necessary while remaining engaged in coordinated alliances.





- 'DECISIONS MUST BE TAKEN TOGETHER'

Addressing tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran, Bettel stressed that major military and political decisions should be taken jointly within alliances such as NATO and the EU.

"It is a fact that I think it is important to make decisions together," he said. "When a country decides, especially when you invoke NATO, Article 5 is there when one country is attacked."

He said that in the current case, "Israel and the United States started the attacks on Iran," adding: "Iran is an unstable, unpredictable partner, but when you decide something, you cannot afterwards say others have to solve the problem."

"I would prefer to be involved since the beginning, so we would make decisions together as the European Union, as NATO," he said. "But afterwards it is difficult."

Bettel acknowledged Luxembourg's limited military capacity, citing its small army of about 800 soldiers, but said all allies must accept responsibility for the consequences of joint decisions.

"For me, when you make decisions, you also have to be responsible for the consequences," he said. "Partnership means asking, 'Can we count on you?'(—not just saying,) 'We did it, now please come.'"





-'DIPLOMACY IS HONESTY'

The Luxembourg foreign minister also highlighted the role of smaller states in international diplomacy, saying they can act as bridges between larger powers.

"I don't need the ego to impose or to decide. But very often to listen, to respect, trying to convince, but not to impose by strength, by force, by muscles," he said. "Very often, bigger countries need bridges, and so sometimes you can also be the bridge between the bigger countries."

"Diplomacy doesn't mean not to say," he added. "For me, diplomacy is also honesty. Some colleagues in the European Council tell me that I am sometimes the rudest with them, but also the most honest. For me, it's a compliment to know that they can trust me."





- ANTALYA DIPLOMACY FORUM

Reflecting on the forum, Bettel said it provided a valuable opportunity for direct engagement among global partners.

"It is a good place where in a short time you can meet so many people from all over the world," he said, noting meetings with counterparts from Egypt, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Bettel also praised the gathering as a rare space for direct global engagement, saying it allows leaders to speak "to each other" rather than about each other.

"It is impressive," he said, calling the forum "exactly what we need" at a time of global tensions.

He added that such diplomatic platforms are essential for fostering respect and understanding across differing viewpoints, even without agreement.

"It's so important for the moment to have this diplomatic forum," he said.

"We listen to each other. Even though we don't need to share, we don't need to have the same ideas, but to listen to each other, to respect each other, and to try to understand the points of view that others have."



