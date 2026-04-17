Germany calls on Israel, Lebanon to build on ceasefire momentum

Germany on Friday welcomed a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, urging both sides to sustain the momentum through direct talks aimed at a lasting agreement.

"We welcome the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced by US President Donald Trump," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in a statement, adding that the pause can offer people on both sides of the border a much-needed respite.

Wadephul called on the Israeli and Lebanese governments to continue down the positive path of direct talks and to pursue a long-term agreement to secure the border, protect civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, and ensure the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers.

"Direct peace talks between Israel and Lebanon offer the potential for a future as neighbors that equally respect both Israel's legitimate security interests and Lebanon's right to territorial integrity and sovereignty," he stressed.

"Long-term security in the region can only be achieved through the effective disarmament of Hezbollah. We welcome that the Lebanese government has also declared this a goal — it is now called upon to implement it effectively," the minister added.

Wadephul also reiterated that Germany would continue supporting stability in Lebanon by assisting the Lebanese army and security forces and providing humanitarian aid to those suffering from the consequences of the war, especially the more than 1 million internally displaced people.