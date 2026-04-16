Poland condemns Israel’s abuses, violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Thursday voiced his country's condemnation of Israeli abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

"Israel is committing abuses and violating international humanitarian law in Gaza. We not only condemn this, we often criticize settlement activity, fund aid for Palestinian refugees, and vote at the UN to hold Israel accountable for the territories it occupies and the people living there," Sikorski told broadcaster RMF, according to the Foreign Ministry.

He further pointed to the idea of a "fast-track" membership within the European Commission.

"That will not happen. We believe that Ukraine must meet all the conditions, just as we had to. And there are also difficult negotiation chapters, such as agriculture and transport," Sikorski explained.

On Ukraine, he also argued that the Russian economy began to lose momentum while Ukraine continues to strike "with increasing precision and at longer ranges."

"It would seem to any reasonable person that Putin should withdraw from this venture. But dictators don't work that way," he added.

Sikorski further noted that they expect Hungary to stop being a "breeding ground for authoritarian ideologies."

"The goal is for it to return to a path of growth, stop engaging in corruption, and become a normal, influential member of the European Union, rather than a country that maliciously blocks the bloc's decisions," he added.



