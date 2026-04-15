Trump is not thinking about extending ceasefire with Iran: ABC News

US President Donald Trump said he is not considering extending the current ceasefire with Iran, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl said Tuesday.

Trump does not think the extension will be necessary, Karl said on the US social media company X's platform.

"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump said. "I really do."

According to Karl, Trump indicated that the conflict could conclude either through a negotiated settlement or through military action that eliminates Iran's capabilities.

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They're gone, no longer with us," Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump made "this extraordinary claim" about his role on the global stage, said Karl.

"If I weren't president, the world would be torn to pieces," he cited him as saying.





