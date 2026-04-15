In Gaza-like assault, Israel increases military posts, expands home demolitions in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army is expanding its ground offensive in southern Lebanon, establishing additional military positions and demolishing homes in operations similar to the deadly assault carried out in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Since March 2, the army has expanded its ground assault in southern Lebanon, deploying five divisions with the stated aim of reaching the Litani River to create what it calls a "buffer security zone," while facing resistance from Hezbollah fighters.

"The army has recently established additional positions in southern Lebanon and along the border," Haaretz newspaper said.

It added that with the resumption of ground fighting last month, the army maintained control of five border hilltops in Lebanon following the 2024 ceasefire.

"According to testimonies, the army has begun establishing additional positions inside Lebanese territory, and their number is expected to double," the daily said.

Israeli officers and soldiers who spoke to Haaretz warned the sites could become flashpoints for ongoing confrontation with Hezbollah, exposing forces to ground attacks, rocket fire, drones and anti-tank missiles.

Haaretz, citing unnamed senior military sources, said that under political directives, Israeli forces began redeploying inside Lebanese territory after the war with Iran began on Feb. 28.

"As part of this activity, soldiers entered the third line of Lebanese villages, about 20 kilometers south of the Litani River, and continue to operate there," it added.

According to the paper, the army initially intended to present a plan to establish a security zone in southern Lebanon in line with political directives.

,"The army, however, says no military sites would be set up there and continues to deny any formal plan for a permanent security zone after the fighting ends," it added.

However, an Israeli soldier quoted by the newspaper said the way the sites are being constructed suggests "they are not temporary."

"These are permanent positions that will remain occupied for a long time. No one really knows where this is heading," the unnamed soldier said. "Protecting communities (in northern Israel) from direct fire is important, and that's why we launched this mission. But there are no answers to the big questions."

- Gaza-like assault

Commanders and soldiers operating in Lebanon says the ongoing offensive is similar to the assault in Gaza.

According to Haaretz, engineering units and bulldozers are demolishing buildings in villages near the border fence to clear areas for building positions and creating a buffer zone.

"We are acting exactly as in Gaza," an unnamed Israeli military source said.

"There are lists of houses to be demolished, and success is measured by the number of buildings destroyed daily. It is unclear why such a large number of forces is needed to secure these operations or what the broader purpose is."

Israeli Army Radio reported Wednesday that senior military officials are seeking to intensify ground operations in southern Lebanon and expand into deeper areas beyond the second- and third-line villages where troops are currently stationed.

The area currently under Israeli control in southern Lebanon extends about 10 kilometers from the border, and officials aim to target deeper villages, claiming the move would reduce threats to northern Israel.

However, Israeli army data show that 70% to 80% of Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel originates north of the Litani River, raising doubts about whether deeper operations would significantly reduce attacks, according to the report.

The Israeli government has not yet made a final decision on the plan.

The Israeli army has repeatedly issued evacuation orders for Lebanese residents south of the Litani River and the Zahrani River as the army continues to expand its offensive in southern Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington.

Israel has killed at least 2,124 people and injured nearly 7,000 in a deadly offensive across Lebanon since March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah, despite the 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous conflict between October 2023 and November the following year.





