US blockade of Strait of Hormuz 'dangerous, irresponsible' act: China

China on Tuesday called the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz "dangerous and irresponsible," state-run media reported.

Washington's blockade would only "exacerbate tensions, undermine the already fragile ceasefire, and further threaten the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular news conference in Beijing, according to the China News Service.

Beijing believes that only a "comprehensive ceasefire" can fundamentally create conditions to ease tensions in the strait, Guo said.

He urged all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement, focus on dialogue and negotiations, and take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and restore "normal navigation" in the strait as soon as possible.

Washington and Tehran held talks the most significant since 1979 when they broke diplomatic ties -- in Pakistan's capital over the weekend, as part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli offensive on Iran that has killed more than 3,300 people since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered last week.

The talks, however, remained inconclusive.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which took effect at 1400GMT on Monday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday vowed to continue efforts to solve pending issues between the US and Iran toward a final solution to the conflict.

Guo also said that Beijing has consistently taken a "prudent and responsible approach" to military exports and enforces strict controls in line with its export control laws and international obligations, when asked about reports that China had provided military support to Iran.

He called the reports entirely "fabricated."

If the US insists on using this as a pretext to impose additional tariffs on China, China will resolutely take countermeasures," he said.

Trump on Sunday threatened to impose a 50% tariff on China over reports that Beijing had provided military support to Tehran.





