Pakistan working towards new round of Iran talks, sources say

Pakistan is working towards facilitating a new round of talks between Iran and the US, after negotiations over a possible end to the war in the Middle East ended without an agreement over the weekend.



Islamabad is looking to host talks as soon as possible, Pakistani diplomats told dpa on Tuesday.



China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are also in touch with Tehran and Washington, after the four countries proposed another round of talks in Islamabad this week, diplomats said.



China, considered a close ally of Tehran, advised Iran to agree to further negotiations, the sources said.



So far there has been no official confirmation from either side.



Top US and Iranian officials met for the highest-level direct negotiations in decades in Pakistan over the weekend. The talks did not manage to formulate a plan for what happens after the current two-week ceasefire ends.



