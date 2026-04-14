Israeli FM says keen to reach 'peace and normalisation' with Lebanon

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said his country is seeking "peace and normalisation" with Lebanon, ahead of talks between officials from both nations in Washington on Tuesday.

"We want to reach peace and normalisation with the state of Lebanon... Israel and Lebanon don't have any major disputes between them. The problem is Hezbollah," Saar said at a press conference with visiting Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war after Hezbollah attacked Israel, sparking an Israeli ground invasion and airstrikes -- including an extremely heavy attack on Beirut on April 8.

The fighting has killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon and displaced over one million.

The Washington meeting -- the first such talks since 1993 -- will be mediated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and include the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States.

Saar said Hezbollah attacked Israel on March 2 "against the will of the Lebanese government".

"The problem for Israel's security is the problem for Lebanon's sovereignty," Saar said.

"It's Hezbollah, it's the same problem. And this problem needs to be addressed in order to move to a different phase."

While Lebanon has called for a ceasefire, Israel has rejected that proposal and continues to insist on the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has urged Lebanon to cancel the talks in Washington, reiterating his group's rejection of direct negotiations with the neighbouring country.