Spain's recent statements and actions regarding the Gaza and Iran conflicts have been received positively by the Turkish public. Historically, Spain had been one of the Ottoman Empire's greatest adversaries; however, changing conditions led to the establishment of diplomatic relations in the 18th century.

For centuries, the Ottoman Empire and Spain stood on opposing sides, particularly during the height of their imperial power. Conflicts in the Mediterranean defined their relationship, as both sought dominance over key territories and trade routes. This rivalry intensified during the 16th and 17th centuries, when Spain emerged as a major Catholic power and the Ottomans expanded across North Africa and southeastern Europe.

The turning point came in the 18th century, when shifting geopolitical realities encouraged both sides to reconsider their positions. As the balance of power in Europe evolved, the Ottomans and Spain began exploring diplomatic engagement rather than continued confrontation.

Efforts to establish formal relations initially faced obstacles. Diplomatic initiatives were often complicated by broader European conflicts and alliances. At times, envoys were rejected or negotiations stalled due to mistrust and external pressures. Nevertheless, both sides persisted in seeking a stable framework for cooperation.

Gradually, diplomatic contacts increased. Mutual interests—particularly in trade and regional stability—encouraged dialogue. Agreements were discussed, and envoys were exchanged, marking a significant shift from centuries of hostility to cautious engagement.

By the late 18th century, these efforts culminated in a formal agreement between the Ottoman Empire and Spain. The treaty symbolized a new phase in their relationship, emphasizing diplomacy, economic cooperation, and peaceful coexistence.

The transformation of Ottoman–Spanish relations highlights how long-standing rivalries can evolve into constructive partnerships when political and strategic conditions change. What was once defined by conflict eventually gave way to dialogue and mutual recognition.