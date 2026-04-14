The city of Baltimore, Maryland announced Monday that it is cutting the fluoride in its drinking water due to supply shortages caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) released a statement announcing that fluoride levels will be lowered from approximately 0.7 milligrams per liter to 0.4 milligrams at its filtration plants starting this week.

DPW officials said the fluoride shortage is part of "broader national supply chain disruptions, driven in part by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as reduced domestic production and limited output from key international suppliers," including a key supplier based in Israel.

The department also explained that there are no required minimum fluoride levels and emphasized that "drinking water will remain safe and meet all federal and state water quality standards."

"This is an adjustment driven solely by supply availability," said DPW Director Matthew Garbark in a statement. "We remain committed to providing safe, high-quality drinking water."

DPW officials said the reduction of the fluoride levels in Baltimore's drinking water system is due to "ongoing national supply chain challenges affecting the availability of hydrofluorosilicic acid, which is a compound commonly used for water fluoridations."

The department added that although federal and state regulations do not require fluoride to be added during water treatment, "it is widely used as a public health measure to help prevent tooth decay and strengthen teeth."

During this period of fluoride reduction in the drinking water, DPW officials said that children and those at higher risk for tooth decay are "encouraged to consult their dentist or healthcare provider about alternative sources of fluoride during this period."





