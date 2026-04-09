IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS CEASEFIRE COULD HASTEN NETANYAHU’S TRIAL OUTCOME

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday a region-wide ceasefire, including in Lebanon, could hasten the jailing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on US social media company X, Araghchi also warned that undermining diplomatic efforts could carry economic consequences, saying the US would bear responsibility if diplomacy is derailed.

"If the US wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it," he wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial is set to resume on Sunday after weeks of emergency restrictions on Israel's court system during the war with Iran, according to a court notice cited by the Jerusalem Post.

The next hearing is scheduled for 9.30 am (0630GMT) at the Jerusalem District Court, with proceedings expected to return to their regular format, including sessions in Jerusalem on Sundays and at the Tel Aviv District Court from Monday through Wednesday.