Zelensky agrees "new steps" in security cooperation with Erdoğan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he agreed "new steps" in security cooperation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adding that the political will was there and that teams would finalise the details shortly.
"This applies above all to the areas in which we can support Türkiye: expertise, technology and experience," he wrote on Telegram during a visit to Istanbul.
Zelensky added that the two leaders discussed co-operation opportunities in joint gas infrastructure projects and joint gas field development.