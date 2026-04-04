Zelensky agrees "new steps" in security cooperation with Erdoğan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday ⁠he ⁠agreed "new steps" in security cooperation with Turkish President ⁠Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adding that the political will was there and that teams would finalise the details shortly.

"This ⁠applies ⁠above all to the areas in which we can support Türkiye: expertise, technology and ⁠experience," he wrote on Telegram during a visit to Istanbul.

Zelensky added that the ⁠two ‌leaders ‌discussed co-operation opportunities ⁠in joint ‌gas infrastructure projects and ⁠joint ⁠gas field development.





