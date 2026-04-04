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News World Zelensky agrees "new steps" in security cooperation with Erdoğan

Zelensky agrees "new steps" in security cooperation with Erdoğan

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed on "new steps" in security cooperation, adding that the mutual political will is present and teams will finalize the details shortly.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 04,2026
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ZELENSKY AGREES NEW STEPS IN SECURITY COOPERATION WITH ERDOĞAN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday ⁠he ⁠agreed "new steps" in security cooperation with Turkish President ⁠Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adding that the political will was there and that teams would finalise the details shortly.

"This ⁠applies ⁠above all to the areas in which we can support Türkiye: expertise, technology and ⁠experience," he wrote on Telegram during a visit to Istanbul.

Zelensky added that the ⁠two ‌leaders ‌discussed co-operation opportunities ⁠in joint ‌gas infrastructure projects and ⁠joint ⁠gas field development.