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News World Turkish President Erdoğan, NATO chief Rutte discuss regional, global issues in phone call

Turkish President Erdoğan, NATO chief Rutte discuss regional, global issues in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg exchanged views on regional, global, and alliance-related matters during a phone call on Saturday.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 04,2026
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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, NATO CHIEF RUTTE DISCUSS REGIONAL, GLOBAL ISSUES IN PHONE CALL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday discussed, in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, regional and global developments as well as issues concerning the alliance.

During the call, President Erdoğan said the Iran-related process is heading toward a geostrategic deadlock and urged the international community to step up efforts to end the war.

He hopes the July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara will adopt decisions to make the alliance more resilient and effective against future challenges, he said.