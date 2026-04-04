Turkish President Erdoğan, NATO chief Rutte discuss regional, global issues in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday discussed, in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, regional and global developments as well as issues concerning the alliance.

During the call, President Erdoğan said the Iran-related process is heading toward a geostrategic deadlock and urged the international community to step up efforts to end the war.

He hopes the July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara will adopt decisions to make the alliance more resilient and effective against future challenges, he said.