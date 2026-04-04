Saudi crown prince discusses regional security with Italian premier

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the regional situation Friday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Bin Salman and Meloni, who is on a visit to the kingdom, met in the western city of Jeddah. The pair also discussed relations and opportunities for further development during the meeting.

The implications of military tensions in the region, and associated risks to international navigation freedom and energy supply security were also addressed.

They also discussed the effects of the war, which began Feb. 28 with the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, on the global economy, as well as joint efforts to strengthen security and stability in the Gulf region.

Meloni began her Gulf visit in Jeddah, where she plans high-level talks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The visit marks the first time a leader of an EU country has visited Saudi Arabia since the war began.