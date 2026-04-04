Iranian media claims UAE entered war against Iran

Iran's state media on Saturday claimed that the UAE has entered the ongoing war against Iran.

Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB claimed in a post through US social media company X that there were two documents proving the UAE's entry into the war against Iran.

It said that the destruction of a Chinese WingLoong-2 drone on April 1, which it said is "only in the possession of Saudi Arabia and the UAE," and the interception of an "Emirati Mirage 2000 fighter jet over Iran's Jask Island on March 22" constitute evidence of the UAE's participation in the war.

The claims could not be independently confirmed by Anadolu. There was no immediate reaction from the UAE on the report.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.