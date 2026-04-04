Iran claims it struck Israeli-linked ship in Strait of Hormuz

An Iranian drone struck an Israeli-linked ship in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed in a statement on Saturday.

The vessel MSC Ishika caught fire "extensively," the IRGC navy command said through US social media company X.

There has been no immediate Israeli statement on Iran's claims.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



