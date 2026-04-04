Iran approves humanitarian passage through Strait of Hormuz

Iran approved on Saturday the passage of ships carrying humanitarian and essential goods through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a letter by the Agriculture Ministry's trade development office, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Backed by the government and the armed forces, the directive permits vessels carrying essential goods and livestock feed to pass through under designated protocols, the report said.

After the approval, industry associations informed their member companies to proceed with sending cargo ships to southern Iranian ports following the removal of the previous restrictions, it added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.