Hezbollah says it conducted 6 attacks on Israeli settlement, forces

Hezbollah on Saturday announced that it carried out six attacks on an Israeli settlement, as well as Israeli forces, vehicles and military positions.

This brings the number of attacks by the group "in response to Israeli aggression" to 1,422 since March 2 as of 0450GMT, according to an Anadolu tally.

Hezbollah said the attacks are "in defense of Lebanon and its people" amid an Israeli offensive on the country.

It said the group targeted the Limon Barracks, north of the Nahariya settlement in northern Israel, using attack drones.

Rocket attacks targeted Israeli soldiers and military vehicles at the Khalil Triangle in the border town of Maroun al-Ras, and in the Talat al-Sadr area in the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

The group later said fighters targeted the vicinity of a helicopter landing site established by the Israeli army to evacuate wounded soldiers in Maroun al-Ras.

Hezbollah also reported that fighters clashed with an Israeli force near the Tahrir Triangle area in southern Lebanon, claiming to have inflicted casualties on Israel.

In another attack, the group said it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in the town of Houla in southern Lebanon with a guided missile.

There was no official statement from Israel on whether the Hezbollah attacks resulted in casualties.



