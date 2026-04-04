Death toll at 13 from B1 Bridge attack in Iran

The death toll from US and Israeli attacks on the B1 Bridge in the city of Karaj in Iran has risen to 13, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency, citing Amir Hossein Daneshkuhan, director general of the Alborz Martyrs and Veterans Foundation.

"The number of people who lost their lives in the US -Israeli attacks on the B1 Bridge in Alborz province has risen to 13," Daneshkuhan said early Saturday.

A US-Israeli strike hit a key bridge on a major highway in northern Iran's Alborz province earlier Thursday, according to media reports.

The Fars News Agency said multiple sites were struck in the Azimieh area near Karaj, including the B1 Bridge, described as the highest bridge in the Middle East.

The outlet reported several injuries and that the bridge, part of a major infrastructure project expected to be inaugurated soon, was damaged.

Reports indicate that the US military may have carried out a "double tap" strike in Iran, meaning the same location was hit twice in succession.

According to accounts cited in media coverage, the second strike occurred roughly an hour after the first, at a time when emergency responders were already on the scene assisting the wounded, despite the personnel being considered protected civilians under international law.

The strike is the latest escalation in a campaign that began Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched an air offensive against Iran that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.



